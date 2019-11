Otkud roze jezeru ta boja? Objašnjenje je jednostavno!

View this post on Instagram

We thought we’d start a new weekly series – Weekends Away in WA. We’ll be showcasing amazing places all over WA, encouraging you to check out the beauty of our own backyard… take that road trip, book that flight, and support and enjoy our amazing home and beyond! First up: #PortGregory's #HuttLagoon it’s vivid pink hues situated on @australiascoralcoast 💕💗 You’ll see vibrant pinks and some days can be silvery, red or purple as it changes with the seasons and time of day. So, take a road trip up the coast to experience the 70 square km lagoon, but for the best view we recommend getting the drone out… or even better, a scenic flight for a truly unique experience with the Indian Ocean creating a striking contrast with the pink lake. ✈️💓 📷 @mkz.imagery