Ova žena je za osam meseci smršala do neprepoznatljivosti i otkrila tajnu

View this post on Instagram

I’m not special • 31 weeks • I wish I could tell you that 8 months ago I had some major inspiring moment that clicked it all into place for me. Or that I have a magic pill that gives me motivation, but I don’t. I started @sweat and running again because of sheer disappointment in myself for giving up on me and for all the excuses. I wasn’t unhappy with my life, that’s not it. I loved my life and I felt comfortable with it, even the excuses. But I was disappointed because I knew I wasn’t healthy and I seemed to have stopped caring. My motivation wasn’t really motivation. I looked at my workouts as just something I had to do to get better, stronger and healthier. I decided to look at food the same way too, no diets or supplements. Just vitamins and fuel. The love of the workouts came later, slowly and mostly unexpectedly. I don’t know when I saw changes physically. But mentally it happened almost right away. Because every time I didn’t want to do a workout and I did it anyways, when I dismissed the excuses and pushed through my 28min of BBG or my 45min runs I felt proud of myself. And that was the game changer. The only thing I do know about myself is this: I’m “an all in” or “all out” kind of girl, mom, wife, friend. I’m either committed or I’m out, that doesn’t mean perfect, it means giving it my all. @kayla_itsines #bbg #bbgtransformation #bbgprogress #bbgmoms #bbgmomsover30 #transformationtuesday #runningmom