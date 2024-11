Ovo su rani znaci autizma kod dece: Snimak jedne bebe rasplakao na stotine ljudi (video)

Some early signs of autism we had weren’t just not responding to her name, but she didn’t respond at all. We actually had her hearing checked 3 different times and one of those tests she was put to sleep for. She had perfect hearing but didn’t respond to us at all. She made zero eye contact at this age. We just kept thinking she will get it and eventually she did respond at times. She is 3 now and we work on this constantly. She has gotten much better about eye contact and responding to her name but that came with lots and lots of therapy. #autism #autismawareness #earlyautismsigns #autismbabies #babyautism #toddlerautism #nonverbal #eyecontact #signsofautism #babytok #toddlersoftiktok

