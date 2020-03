Pet jednostavnih trikova pomoglo joj je da smrša 136 kilograma (foto)

View this post on Instagram

#facetofacefriday and cant say that I miss my stomach rolls or my double chin! Especially not my plus size clothes or being held back due to my size. Somedays it's the little things like waking up without the joint pain or still tired, not constantly being out of breath, or even not having to overthink everything you do due to your sIze. Theres alot of benefits from losing weight and getting healthy however it's not about the weight you lose but the life you gain! Start today!