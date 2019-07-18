U trendu

Planinar otkrio najubedljiviji dokaz klimatskih promena (foto)

Na visini od 3.400 metara u francuskim Alpima planinar Brajan Mestre otkrio je jezero, što je, kako kaže, upozoravajući znak na klimatske promene.

View this post on Instagram

Time to sound the alarm… The problem here? These two pictures were taken only 10 days apart… It was taken earlier on June 28th, the second one was shared by Paul Todhunter. Only 10 days of extreme heat were enough to collapse, melt and form a lake at the base of the Dent du Géant and the Aiguilles Marbrées That I know, this is the first time anything like that as ever happened. Southern Europe and the Alps have been struck by a massive heatwave with temperature ranging from 40 to 50 degrees, the below 0 freezing altitude was as high as 4,700m (15,400ft) and during the day temperatures as high as 10 degrees Celsius (50 F) were felt on top of Mont Blanc 4,810m (15,780ft)… This is truly alarming glaciers all over the world are melting at an exponential speed… My interview with @mblivetv can be found here! https://montblanclive.com/radiomontblanc/article/massif-du-mont-blanc-un-petit-lac-se-forme-a-plus-de-3000-m-daltitude-48453 #climbing #climber #climb #frenchalps #savoie #savoiemontblanc #hautesavoie #outdoors #globalwarming #mountaineering #mountains #mountain #montagne #montaña #montagna #montanhismo #mountaineer #alpinist #alpinism #alpinisme #alpinismo #alpi #alps #environment #savetheplanet #climatechange #montblanc @patagonia @beal.official @millet_mountain @blueiceclimbing

A post shared by Bryan Mestre (@bryanthealpinist) on

Planinar je ispričao da je više puta išao na taj vrh i da nikada ranije nije na tom mestu video jezero, prenosi „Indipendent“.

Glečer se posle toplotnog talasa u centralnoj Evropi u junu otopio — i tako se stvorilo jezero.

Naučnici upozoravaju da su toplotni talasi postali učestali u Evropi, a da je to povezano sa klimatskim promenama.

(Sputnjik)

