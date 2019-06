Pokušajte da pogodite koliko ona ima godina, sigurno ćete promašiti (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Scrolling through old shoots…This week has been rough physically and mentally..my neck pain and migranes from the CCI seem to be more prevalent, fatigue and body aches seem to be never ending, and still cant seem to maintain an appetite or eat full meals daily…BUT I got the most lovely news this morning from @herringandherring which brought tears to my eyes & am just so thankful for all the love and support from all of my family, friends and followers. Y'all truly mean the world to me and know together I can overcome this and will fight for the treatments and answers I seek, & I hope it will help others in some way as well… Thank you all so much again for all that you do and have done.. link for @GoFundMe is located in saved stories. Love you all so so much and hope everyone has a wonderful day. ❤