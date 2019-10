Posle 6 meseci otkrila dečku da je ćelava, ovakvu reakciju nije očekivala (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Being that it’s the last day of Alopecia Awareness Month, I wanted to share two very important moments in my life. 1. The post I made “coming out” about having alopecia to all my Facebook friends (essentially everyone I knew at the time) in August 2014 (2nd pic) 2. The first picture I ever posted of myself without a wig on Facebook, and the post that went along with it (last pic). Prior to that first post in August 2014, I wore the same wig every day and tried to keep it a secret that it was a wig at all. If people asked me questions, I would try to let them think it was my real hair. I was so nervous when I made that first post (even just the text post about alopecia without the photo!) but it was so heartwarming to see how supportive everyone was. It really made me realize that people weren’t going to be as judgmental as I expected them to be. Most people are extremely supportive. And anyone that isn’t supportive about it isn’t the sort of person you want in your life anyway 😘 . . . . . #alopecia #hairloss #wigs #throwback #alopeciaawareness #alopeciaawarenessmonth #shavedhead #facebook #confidence #beauty #beautystandards #unconventional #hair #wigs #tbt #motivationmonday #motivation #selfie #oldpic