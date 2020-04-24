Preminula čuvena glumica iz serije „Očajne domaćice“ (foto)
Kako javljaju američki mediji, jedna od najvećih zvezda popularne serije više nije među nama
Širli Najt je preminula u 83. godini u San Markosu u Teksasu, pišu američki portali.
Ova glumica imala je višedecenijsku i veoma uspešnu karijeru, tokom koje je osvojila tri nagrade Emi, jednog Tonija i dvaput je nominovana za Oskara – za uloge u filmu „Slatka ptica mladosti“, u kojem je igrala pored Pola Njumena, i u „Mraku na vrhu stepeništa“.
Zabeležila je uloge u serijama „Ubistvo, napisala je“, „Begunac“, „Metlok“, „Ali Mekbil“ i „Očajne domaćice“.
Medijima još uvek nije poznat uzrok smrti čuvene glumice.
#RIPShirleyKnight #ShirleyKnight, Oscar-nominated actress, has died at 83 Shirley Knight, the Kansas-born actress who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and went on to play an astonishing variety of roles in movies, TV and the stage, has died. She was 83. Knight passed away Wednesday at her daughter's home in San Marcos, Texas, according to her daughter #KaitlinHopkins. Knight’s career carried her from Kansas to Hollywood and then to the New York theater and London and back to Hollywood. She was nominated for two Tonys, winning one. In recent years, she had a recurring role as Phyllis Van de Kamp (the mother-in-law of #MarciaCross’ character) in the long-running ABC show #DesperateHousewives, gaining one of her many Emmy nominations. https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Entertainment/wireStory/shirley-knight-oscar-nominated-actress-died-83-70291663