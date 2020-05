Preminuo glumac iz „Igre prestola“ (foto)

Bi Džej Hog, glumac poznat po ulozi Adama Marbranda u serijalu „Igre prestola“, preminuo je juče u 65. godini, prenose svetski mediji.

Tributes are paid to the actor BJ Hogg, who has died, aged 65 – he was best known for his role as Big Mervyn in the BBC Northern Ireland series Give My Head Peace.https://t.co/7jLQeVEIRS

— BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) April 30, 2020