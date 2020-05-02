U trendu

Preminuo poznati američki glumac (foto)

M. P.

Američki glumac Sem Lojd preminuo je posle teške bolesti u 56. godini, potvrdio je njegov agent, a prenosi Variety.

Naša publika ga najpolje zna po ulozi Teda u “Stažistima”, a ostaće upamćen i po brojnim rolama koje je odigrao u serijama poput “Očajne domaćice”, “Sajnfeld”, “Moderna porodica”, “Cougar Town”…

(Tanjug)