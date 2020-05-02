Preminuo poznati američki glumac (foto)

Američki glumac Sem Lojd preminuo je posle teške bolesti u 56. godini, potvrdio je njegov agent, a prenosi Variety.

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020