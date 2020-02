Preminuo poznati glumac u 35. godini (foto)

View this post on Instagram

#rip #americanactor #jasondavis Born october 14th, 1984 Died february 16th, 2020 #losangelescalifornia ¤Selected Filmography: **Roseanne (1993–1995) – Obnoxious Vampire Kid **Dave's World (1994) – Marco **The Crude Oasis (1995) – Crude Oasis Bar Patron **Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) – Young Haru **7th Heaven (1997) – Dwight Jefferson **The Locusts (1997) – Wrangler **Recess (1997–2001) – Mikey Blumberg (voice) **Breakfast with Einstein (1998) – Chipper **Mafia! (1998) – Geno **Rush Hour (1998) – Kid at Theatre **Recess: School's Out (2001) – Mikey Blumberg (voice) **Recess Christmas: Miracle on Third Street (2001) – Mikey Blumberg (voice) **Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade (2003) – Mikey Blumberg, Tubby (voices) **Recess: All Growed Down (2003) – Mikey Blumberg (voice) **Surface (2005) – Sean **Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2006) – Mikey Blumberg (voice) **Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal (2008) – Tim **Fallen Angel (2013) – Agent **He Don't Got Game (2014) – Himself **The Bathroom Diaries (2014) – Enzo.