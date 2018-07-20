Đoković se NAJEMOTIVNIJOM porukom ikada obratio svojim navijačima (foto)
Najbolji srpski teniser Novak Đoković u otvorenom pismu javnosti izjavio je da je u teškim trenucima sumnjao da će se jednog dana vratiti na nivo koji želi, ali da je velikim povratkom i osvajanjem titule na Vimbldonu doživeo jedan od najlepših osećaja u karijeri.
Đoković je, kao najupečatljiviji trenutak na Vimbldonu, izdvojio trenutak slavlja svog 13. gren slema sa porodicom i sinom Stefanom.
„Draga porodico i prijatelji, pišem ovu poruku između promene pelena i čitanja knjige o dinosaurusima. Želeo bih da podelim sa svima vama kakav je bio osećaj tokom putovanja na kojem sam osvojio Vimbldon 2018. Pre svega, najdivniji osećaj mi je dolazak sina na dodelu pehara na rukama moje supruge i to je nešto najbolje što sam imao na bilo kom turniru u karijeri. Kada sam postao otac, jedan od mojih najvećih snova bio je da mi deca budu prisutna na tribinama dok igram. Da zajedno osvajamo trofeje“, objavio je Novak pismo na društvenim mrežama.
[Part 1] Dear Family & Friends, I am writing this message between nappy change and a dinosaurs 🦕 book. I wish to share, with all of you, how it felt to go through the journey of winning Wimbledon 2018. First of all, let me start by writing that the feeling of having my son in my wife’s arms at the trophy ceremony in the Player’s box was the most wonderful sensation I have had at any tournament that I have ever won in my career. When I became a father, one of my biggest dreams was to have my children present at the stands while I am playing. Let alone winning trophies. That dream came true several days ago. Everyone keeps on asking me to describe the feeling. I have said it is unforgettable, special, fulfilling, wonderful, joyful. But most of all, it is magical! When I thought that moment could not get any better, he shouted “Daddy, Daddy!“. That’s when I completely melted. Overwhelmed with emotions. Happy and joyful beyond belief. I am so GRATEFUL to have experienced that. I have imagined and prayed that one day I would win a Grand Slam trophy in front of my child. Luckily for me, Tara is growing up and I can’t wait for her to see me do the same as I did in front of Stefan. My whole (more or less) was about tennis until I became a father and husband. Everything I did was aimed at tennis success. When I became father and husband, my “world” evolved. It didn’t change, it evolved into something more beautiful. Of course, more responsibilities add up but at the end of the day, it unlocks a new dimension of Love and Energy inside of you that you never knew existed. And the biggest gift that you receive from God is the enhanced feeling of empathy, compassion and devotion to your kids. But it’s not all clear once you become a father. It takes learning and openness to reach that “golden balance” in Life which everyone is in pursuit for. For me it was balance between tennis, priorities and family. My wife was so helpful and supportive all the way since she gave birth to both Stefan and Tara. She always took time to discuss whatever bothered me and to help me find a way where I can feel like I am giving my best at home with kids and her and at the tennis court.
Osećaj kako osvaja Vimbldon pred suprugom Jelenom i sinom Stefanom za Novaka je „nezaboravan, poseban, radostan i magičan“.
„Kada sam pomislio da taj osećaj ne može biti bolji, on je povikao „Tata, tata“. Tada sam se potpuno istopio. Obuzele su me emocije. Bila je to neverovatna radost i uživanje. Izuzetno sam zahvalan što sam to osetio. Zamišljao sam i molio sam se da ću jednog dana osvojiti gren slem trofej pred svojim detetom. Srećom po mene, Tara odrasta i ne mogu da dočekam da me vidi kako radim isto što sam uradio i pred Stefanom. Sve moje (manje ili više) bilo je u vezi sa tenisom dok nisam postao otac i suprug“.
Đoković dodaje da je pronašao raznotežu između tenisa, prioriteta i porodice.
„Moja supruga je izuzetno pomagala i podržavala sve vreme od kada je rodila Stefana i Taru. Uvek je nalazila vreme da razgovaramo šta god da me je uznemiravalo i da mi pomogne da nađem način da osetim da dajem najbolje od sebe i kod kuće sa decom i njom i na teniskom terenu“.
On je priznao da su povreda lakta, zbog koje je šest meseci bio van terena, i nedostatak motivacije bili problem, kao i da nije bio „dovoljno mudar u pravljenju strategije“.
[Part 2] In 2017, the injury of my right elbow was so severe that I was forced to be out from the Tour for 6 months. Injury was one of the issues, the other big one was any motivation. I didn’t have problems to practice and to enjoy the tennis court but I had mental hurdles when I had to compete. One day I will share more in depth what kind of challenges I had to face and how I felt. I have always respected people that share their most vulnerable moments as their turning points in finding true strength that inspires so many people. I was vulnerable so many times in the last few years. And I am still vulnerable. I am not ashamed of it. In contrary, it makes me more true to myself and others. It allows me to get closer to people. It allows me to “dig deep” and analyze what is truly happening inside of me. When I find that out, I am able to create a strategy to overcome this occurring issue and move on as a stronger, wiser, happier human being. For the last 2 years, I wasn’t patient with my tennis expectations. I wasn’t wise in strategizing. And I certainly wasn’t clearly hearing my body telling me that there is something serious happening with my elbow. I was trying to find solutions somewhere else and soliton was always inside of me. After many changes made with training, racket, team members, I didn’t know if I would be able to get back on the desired level of tennis. Actually, one part of me always believes in my own qualities and capabilities. But there was a lot of doubtful moments where course of action could have gone different ways. Fortunately, I had help from all the divine forces that guided me to the right direction. Direction that is good for me. The one that will bring me peace and balance.
„Nisam imao problem da treniram i da uživam na teniskom terenu, ali imao sam mentalne prepreke kada je trebalo da se takmičim. Jednog dana ću dublje otkriti sa kakvim sam izazovima morao da se suočim i kako sam se osećao. Nisam jasno slušao telo dok mi je govorilo da nešto ozbiljno nije u redu sa mojim laktom. Pokušavao sam da nađem rešenja na drugim mestima, a rešenje je uvek bilo u meni“.
Kako je naglasio, svestan je da su mnogi oko njega uložili veliki trud da bi se vratio u staru formu.
„Posle mnogo promena koje sam napravio sa treninzima, reketom, članovima svog tima, nisam znao da li ću biti u stanju da se vratim na željeni nivo tenisa. Zapravo, jedan deo mene uvek veruje u moje kvalitete i sposobnosti, ali bilo je mnogo trenutaka sumnje, u kojima su stvari mogle da krenu u drugim pravcima“, zaključio je Đoković i u šali konstatovao da trava na Vimbldonu ima sjajan ukus, ali da joj nedostaje avokado da bi bila savršena.
[Part 3] I am aware of the efforts and dedication that many people have invested in me in the last few years in order for me to get back to the level of tennis that gets me a Grand Slam title. I would like to extend my greatest appreciation, respect and Love to all of the people that have believed in me and helped me to get to win another @wimbledon trophy. I am so Blessed to go through this amazing journey and to be supported by many people around the world. I love you I love tennis I love Life Novak 🙏❤🏆 _ P.S. Wimbledon grass tasted great once more. I would just add some avocado and it would be perfect 😃🎾🌱🥑 #TeamDjokovic #NoleFam
(Tanjug)