Sa 16 je ubila svog silovatelja i dobila doživotnu kaznu, a juče je stigla radosna vest

❌NOTHING TO DO WITH SNEAKERS❌ Cyntoia Brown Is Granted Clemency After 15 Years in Prison!! God bless her and her family❤️ she did not even deserve 1day in jail not even being arrested! Who gives anyone the right to rape,sex trafficking!❌❌he deserved everything he got! WE ARE ALL BEHIND YOU CYNTOIA BROWN💖🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💖 #fuckrapist#freedomisamust#freedom#cyntoiabrown