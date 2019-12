Skandal od kog se kraljevska porodica neće oprati: Ispovest žrtve pohotnog princa

View this post on Instagram

Following his recent BBC interview where he defended his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the backlash against #PrinceAndrew continues! According to The New York Post, Andrew has reportedly been forced to MOVE his private office OUT of Buckingham Palace. 🏰 The news falls on the same day of reports that Andrew has resigned from the charity he founded (Pitch@Palace) which helps budding entrepreneurs. A new CEO is stepping in and the charity will now go by Pitch. Additionally, a source tells The Beast, "Andrew and Sarah will obviously be worried about how his resignation impacts their children's future," as Beatrice's wedding to fiancé Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi is scheduled for next year. We're told plans are now being scaled down.