Skinula 100 KILOGRAMA, jer joj se sin rugao (foto)

296lbs ➡️ 158lbs :: size 22/24 to size 6 :: 2xl or plus size 2 to size s/m :: my shoe size even went down 9 to an 8 or 8.5 . I just want to thank you guys for all supporting me on this Instagram! Honestly I wouldn’t have the motivation to push this hard all year round if it wasn’t for the accounts I follow that seriously inspire me, the accounts I follow that keep me on track with my nutrition and trying new things, the people that message me and have genuine connections with. This has been such a great year in a much healthier and happier lifestyle and this community kept me staying strong! Instead of taking off summer regain right now I am working towards goal weight! 😍♥️ . . . . . #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #fitness #extremetransformation #motivation #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #fitfam #weightlossmotivation #beforeandafterweightloss #fit #workout #health #transformation #ketofam #healthyfood #fatloss #goals #keto #extremeweightloss #fitspo #healthyeating #beforeandduring #journeytofit #gymlife #obesetobeast #lapband #transformationtuesday #beforeandafter