Skinula 100 KILOGRAMA, jer joj se sin rugao (foto)
Šona Haršman (35) iz Severne Dakote odrasla je stideći se svoje težine, a još su je u detinjstvu prijatelji iz škole često zadirkivali zbog viška kilograma. Kad je 2004. godine zatrudnjela sa svojim prvim sinom shvatila je da joj je trudnoća izgovor da jede i pije sve što poželi, ali je svejedno nastavila uživati u hrani.
Triput je bila trudna i svaki je put dobila sve više kilograma, a obećala je sebi da će se promijeniti kad joj se sin Čes, koji je tada imao tri godine, počeo rugati i nazivati je debelom. Tada je imala 196 kilograma. Nakon postavljanja želučane premosnice Šauna je izgubila 70 kilograma, a nastavila je da mrša uz zdravu ishranu i vežbanje, dok nije izgubila ukupno 65 kilograma.
296lbs ➡️ 158lbs :: size 22/24 to size 6 :: 2xl or plus size 2 to size s/m :: my shoe size even went down 9 to an 8 or 8.5 . I just want to thank you guys for all supporting me on this Instagram! Honestly I wouldn’t have the motivation to push this hard all year round if it wasn’t for the accounts I follow that seriously inspire me, the accounts I follow that keep me on track with my nutrition and trying new things, the people that message me and have genuine connections with. This has been such a great year in a much healthier and happier lifestyle and this community kept me staying strong! Instead of taking off summer regain right now I am working towards goal weight! 😍♥️ . . . . . #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #fitness #extremetransformation #motivation #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #fitfam #weightlossmotivation #beforeandafterweightloss #fit #workout #health #transformation #ketofam #healthyfood #fatloss #goals #keto #extremeweightloss #fitspo #healthyeating #beforeandduring #journeytofit #gymlife #obesetobeast #lapband #transformationtuesday #beforeandafter
– Kad sam rodila svog trećeg sina, imala sam 138 kilograma. To mi je bila najteža trudnoća jer sam bila svesna kolika sam, a lekar mi je rekao da ne bih smela da dobijem previše kilograma – ispričala je Šona koja je tada dobila i visoki krvni pritisak i jedva je izdržavala bol u leđima i kukovima.
Stigla je, kaže, do dna kad joj se najmlađi sin Čes počeo rugati.
Same girl, same hair part, 10 years older, 130+ lbs down and blonder 💁🏼♀️ . My weight loss isn’t specific to one way of dieting. My weight loss is from learning and educating myself, trial and error, and consistency. It’s from finding a lifestyle that works for me long term. It’s from changing it up so I don’t get bored and quit. It’s from finding new challenges to keep me trying new things and seeing how far I can push myself. It’s from finding myself and personal growth. . When they say it’s a journey to self love when you lose weight they sure aren’t kidding. If you spent most of your life overweight or obese like I did, overcoming and learning things about myself was the most important factor to my journey. I would have never had the courage or the confidence I have now if it wasn’t for my journey. . Please don’t give up on yourself if your “quick fix” didn’t work. Keep learning about what works for you the best! That’s what will make you succeed long term! ♥️ . . . . . #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #fitness #extremetransformation #motivation #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #fitfam #weightlossmotivation #beforeandafterweightloss #fit #workout #health #transformation #facefridag #healthyfood #fatloss #goals #facetoface #extremeweightloss #fitspo #healthyeating #beforeandduring #journeytofit #gymlife #obesetobeast #lapband #transformationtuesday #beforeandafter
– Rekla sam mu da nije smešno ljude nazivati debelima i smejati se zbog toga. Mogao je videti da sam uzrujana i osetio je moju tugu kad je video da plačem – ispričala je mama koja je tada zakazala konsultacije s hirurgom.
Confidence: a feeling of self assurance arising from ones appreciation of ones own abilities or qualities. . Motivation: the general desire or willingness of someone to do something. . Dedication: the quality of being committed to a task or purpose. . Consistency: the quality of always being the same, doing things the same way, having the same standards. . These 4 words SHOULD be in your weight loss journey. If they aren’t, wake up! 👏🏼 Work on them! These are the 4 words that define my success. They aren’t in any particular order although confidence comes in time from practicing the other three words! . If you say you can’t find the motivation today, skip that word for today and go to dedication, that word will help you stay strong on days you don’t want to. If you want to lose that weight you have to stay consistent. And I’m not talking 100%, even doing 80/20 should get you there but you have to be REAL honest with yourself! . As always, give yourself grace and allow yourself to be present. Make choices in the moment that will feel good about later. These are all tips I picked up over the years. I didn’t lose weight quickly, I have lost it by being consistent, dedicated and motivated by seeing results. I stay motivated by trying new things, whether it’s a new workout routine or a new way to eat. . Here’s to hoping you have a great Monday hitting your goals!! I didn’t step on the scale today or all weekend! I am committed to once a week! Stay strong and on track and the results should show! . . . . #weightlossmotivation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #fitness #motivation #gym #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #fitfam #workout #healthy #transformation #weightlossinspiration #fatloss #lowcarb #fit #weightlossgoals #iifym #macrodiet #healthyfood #healthyeating #workoutmotivation #moveyourbody #fitnessjourney #newweeknewgoals #girlswholift #losingweight #fitspo
– Morala sam angažovati ličnog trenera kako bih naučila koliko je važan rad na sebi. Takođe sam morala dokazati da mogu izgubiti nešto kilograma pre operacije, što sam i učinila – kaže i objašnjava da je nakon operacije jela sporije i manje zalogaje, pa bi tako svaki obrok smanjila.
– Uvek sam bila svesna toga da me ljudi gledaju i misle kako sam velika, pokušala sam to da ignorišem, ali nisam mogla. Nisam zato izlazila puno, a uvek sam nosila farmerke i široku tuniku, čak i preko leta – ispričala je za Daily Mail mama koja kaže kako danas žali što nema više fotografija sa decom.