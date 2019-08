Slavna glumica se ne predaje iako je u četvrtoj fazi raka: „Zaista sam dobro…“

View this post on Instagram

Olivia Newton-John looked amazing when she appeared on the red carpet at the Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show, where she gave a positive update on her cancer battle.⠀ ⠀ “I just want everyone to know, I’m here, I’m doing great. I’m doing really well and I’m really healthy," she said.⠀ ⠀ See more via our bio link! #OliviaNewtonJohn