Surogat baka: U 51. godini rodiće sopstveno unuče (foto)
Poznatoj influenserki Breni Lokvud i njenom suprugu Aronu konačno će se ispuniti želja da postanu roditelji i to zahvaljujući Breninoj majci koja će im biti surogat majka.
you ladies heard it first! but announced today on our personal page. This was a big step for me. Thinking and praying for each and every one of you! They say, “It takes a village to raise a child”, but for some it can take a village to HAVE a child… ⠀ ⠀ We are happy to announce, finally, …⠀ BABY LOCKWOOD IS ON THE WAY! ⠀ ⠀ Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science…⠀ Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. ⠀ ⠀ MY MOM.⠀ My mom will be carrying and delivering our baby!⠀ ⠀ The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier!⠀ ⠀ Aaron and I had our reproductive DNA taken, fertilized, tested, and frozen via IVF, as my mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates NATIONWIDE to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy!⠀ ⠀ The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. ⠀ ⠀ In short that included…⠀ ⠀ 1311 days⠀ 476 injections⠀ 64 blood draws⠀ 7 surgical procedures ⠀ 3 rounds of harvesting eggs⠀ 19 frozen embryos ⠀ 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total⠀ 4 failed embryo transfers⠀ 1 singleton miscarriage⠀ 1 twin miscarriage ⠀ 1 ectopic pregnancy ⠀ Countless tears⠀ ⠀ Sharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of “you would do anything for your kids”, and if i can even be half of the mother she is, I know i’m doing something right…⠀ ⠀ I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Kaplan with @fertilitycentersofillinois for his compassion and care in this field.⠀ ⠀ Baby Lockwood we can’t wait to meet you…⠀ See you in November! This content is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact licensing@catersnews.com or +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615
Brena i Aron Lokvud su nebrojeno puta pokušali da reše problem neplodnosti. Podvrgavali su se raznim hiruškim zahvatima i veštačkoj oplodnji, ali ništa nije delovala. Konačno su našli rešenje u surogat majčinstvu, a izbor je pao na njenu majku Džuli.
Brena je na svom profilu na Instagramu 2. maja objavila da njena mama nosi svoje unuče.
„Moja mama ima 51 godinu i prošla je gomilu testova kako bi se ustanovilo da li može biti surogat majka. Pre nego što smo ušli u ovu proceduru, više stručnjaka mi je reklo da to ne sme biti osoba starija od 45 godina. Ali kada je doktor video moju majku prilikom jednog od brojnih pregleda, primetila sam da se pokolebao. Inače, moja mama je dvostruki bostonski maratonac i atletičarka i mnogi misle da mi je sestra, a ne majka. U vrhunskoj je formi, boljeg zdravlja nego u 20-ima kada me je rodila“ , navodi Brena, a prenosi RTS.
The safest place i can imagine!⠀ MY MAMA is carrying her GRANDCHILD.⠀ ⠀ My mom is 51 years old and went through the ringer of heath tests to see if she could qualify to be my surrogate. Starting this venture i was told "no" by multiple REs as the standard age cut off is 45. Once my doctor met my mom at one of my appointments I could see his wheels start turning. My mom is a double Boston marathan runner, and triathlete, and looks more like my sister. She is in tip top shape, better health than she was in her 20s when she gave birth to me!⠀ ⠀ He agreed to see if she passed the preliminary testing and talk to the board… ⠀ with flying colors she passed:⠀ EKG⠀ Stress test⠀ Panels of bloodwork⠀ Cholesterol 4 hour glucose test⠀ Cleared by PCP, OBGYN, & MFM⠀ Saline Sonogram ⠀ Psychology exam⠀ ⠀ From there I insisted on a ERA, she was prereceptive. ⠀ ⠀ We transferred Feb 25th, one healthy PGS tested embryo. (it was a rocky road with betas, you can see previous post)⠀ ⠀ but im so happy today she is 12 WEEKS! ⠀ ⠀ My mama, my bestfriend, is carrying her own grandchild, my baby 😭⠀ ⠀ ⠀
U novoj objavi od pre par dana ponovo je obavestila svoje pratioce da „je beba Lokvud konačno na putu“ i postavila fotografiju na kojoj mama Džuli pokazuje svoj trudnički stomak, a ona i suprug drže snimke sa ultrazvučnog pregleda. Dodali su i da je beba nastala „uz puno ljubavi i malo nauke“.
„Mama će nositi i roditi naše dete. Najveća životna podrška podariće mi naš najveći blagoslov“, dodala je 29-godišnjakinja.
