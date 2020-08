Tragedija: Slavni voditelj izgubio dvoje dece za par nedelja (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Larry King is mourning the loss of his daughter Chaia, 51, and son Andy, 65, who died within weeks of each other. 💔 "It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children…Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed," King wrote. "Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child."