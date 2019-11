Uništio joj život: Albert Ajnštajn brutalno je mučio i ponižavao Milevu Marić

View this post on Instagram

Mileva Marić (1875-1948) was a Serbian physicist. Utterly brilliant, she passed entrance exams to all-male schools and overcame restrictions on women's admittance to certain university programs. It was at the Zurich Polytechnic that she met Albert Einstein, who she eventually married. They would divorce, but there's no question that he loved her as his intellectual equal. #milevamaric