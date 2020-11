Uz pomoć interneta rešio ubistvo staro 30 godina (foto, video)

View this post on Instagram

In 1968 the body of a woman was found wrapped in a tent giving her the name "Tent Girl". For 30 years she would be called by that name until one day she was given back to true identity. For every rate and review we receive on Apple Podcasts from 7/21-7/28, we will donate $15 to The Doe Network, a network that helps close national and international cold cases concerning missing & unidentified persons🕵🏻‍♂️ • To find out more about The Doe Network, visit their website at doenetwork.org