U trendu

Voda pronađena na površini svetle strane Meseca (video)

M. P.

Na površini svetle strane Meseca pronađena je voda, objavila je NASA na Tviteru.

Detalji otkrića biće saopšteni na konferenciji za medije koja se uskoro očekuje.

