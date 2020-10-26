Voda pronađena na površini svetle strane Meseca (video)

Na površini svetle strane Meseca pronađena je voda, objavila je NASA na Tviteru.

NEWS: We confirmed water on the sunlit surface of the Moon for the 1st time using @SOFIAtelescope. We don’t know yet if we can use it as a resource, but learning about water on the Moon is key for our #Artemis exploration plans. Join the media telecon at https://t.co/vOGoSHt74c pic.twitter.com/7p2QopMhod

— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) October 26, 2020