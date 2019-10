Šta bi se dogodilo kad biste UPALI U CRNU RUPU?

View this post on Instagram

The orange ring around a black hole caused due to the infinite point mass that is assumed to be centred in the black hole. . The mass is so unfathomable that light rays literally bend into it. . Which forms the ring . . . . . . . . . . . . #sciencefacts #sciencefax #blackholephoto #blackhole #instagram #stephenhawking #instagood #love #ripgrantthompson