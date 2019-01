Žena sa najvećim grudima promenila boju kože jer želi da rodi – crnu bebu (foto)

View this post on Instagram

MZUNGU MMOJA WA UJERUMANI AJIBADILI KUWA MWAFRIKA akiongea na gazeti la #dailmail amasema alichotaka maishani kinatimia #martinabig alitamani kuwa mwanamke mweusi amechomwa sindano kaza kujibadili ikiwemo ya rangi yake kuongeza matiti na yuko mbioni kuchoma sindano kuongeza matako.. A white ex-stewardess now going by the name of #MartinaBig, 28 claims that she has completed a major step in reaching her goal of being a “wonderful” black woman. ​______________________________​ She Writes: "I have great news​ :)​​ ​I had done the next step in my transformation to a black woman :)​ ​Yesterday I was with an African hairdresser and got a hair extension with curly, African hair :)​ ​To become more and more a black woman, that is such a wonderful feeling 🙂 I'm so happy :)​ ​Next, I’ll have consultations for the butt enlargement and for the African facial features. ​​______________________________​ ​ ​Interestingly,in an interview with #DailyMail Martina she went on record to say then that despite the tanning procedure making her look black, she had no intentions whatsoever of trying to “be a black girl.” Looks like she has a change of heart since then.​ ​______________________________​ She Goes on to a vlog about how hard it was for her as a black woman to get checked into her hotel because her Passport photo did not match and shares a heat-warming comment from one of her more open-minded fans. ​______________________________