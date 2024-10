Za ove palačinke kažu da su najmekše ikad, a u njih ide neuobičajen sastojak (video)

Like and share these!! ❤️ 2 ingredient FLUFFY Ice cream pancakes! 🥞 I had a vision and it worked! Seeing as ice cream contains most of the ingredients we use for pancakes I thought why not add some flour and see what happens! My mind is blown! These are better than any other pancake recipe I’ve tried! You will need : Large scoop of ice cream (vanilla is delish) 1 cup of self raising flour * I haven’t tried this with dairy free ice cream. If you do try it please do let me know. This was regular ‘cheap & cheerful’ Neapolitan ice cream All you need to do is combine your ice cream and flour. You need to mix it really well so it’s a soft batter. Use the mix like it’s a pancake batter and pop some in a hot pan with a little oil. Cook for few mins each side on medium heat. So so good! Must try! #kidsfood #mummybloggeruk #londonfoodie #viral #funfood #foryoupage #mumhack #fyp #kidsfood #kidsactivities #quicksnack #bubbletea #pancakerecipe #pancakes #icecreamhack #foodhack #icecreamrecipe #summerfood

