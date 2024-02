Idealno za večeru: Paprike punjene piletinom oboriće vas s nogu

Easy Healthy Recipes, episode 10. Stuffed bell peppers with chicken and rice. – You need: 2 bell peppers, 1 lb ground chicken, 1 medium onion, 1 cup cooked rice, seasonings (paprika, garlic powder, black pepper), olive oil, mozzarella cheese. Roast in the air fryer for about 10 mins at 380 F. then add cheese and roast for additional 3-4 mins and enjoy!

