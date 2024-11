Nema više suza: Isprobajte ovaj jednostavan trik ako ne želite da plačete dok sečete luk

Cutting onions releases sulfur compounds that form a gas, which irritates your eyes and causes them to tear up. Placing a wet paper towel near the onion absorbs some of these gas particles, reducing the amount that reaches your eyes. The moisture attracts the sulfur compounds, helping to prevent irritation, so you’re less likely to shed tears while chopping. #kitchenhacks #cookingtips #onions #doctor

