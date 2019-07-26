U trendu

Bosanski Hulk: Herojski potez Kolašinca hit na društvenim mrežama (foto, video)

A. J.

Reprezentativac Bosne i Hercegovine Sead Kolašinac postao je pravi hit na društvenim mrežama nakon jučerašnjeg herojskog poteza u kojem je odbranio svog saigrača iz Arsenala Mesuta Ozila.

Kolašinac je s bivšim nemačkim reprezentativcem bio u turskom restoranu u Severnom Londonu, a kada su napadnuti, Bosanski tenk je krenuo goloruk u obračun s naoružanim pljačkašima.

Potez bosanskog defanzivca je širom sveta označen kao herojski pa je tako i danas na naslovnim stranama skoro svih britanskih i svetskih medija.

Događaj je očekivano adekvatno propraćen na društvenim mrežama, a korisnici na Tviteru su se, osim divljenja, utrkivali u što duhovitijim fotografijama i videima kako bi prikazali Kolašinca u najboljem svetlu.

