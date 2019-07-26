Bosanski Hulk: Herojski potez Kolašinca hit na društvenim mrežama (foto, video)
Reprezentativac Bosne i Hercegovine Sead Kolašinac postao je pravi hit na društvenim mrežama nakon jučerašnjeg herojskog poteza u kojem je odbranio svog saigrača iz Arsenala Mesuta Ozila.
BREAKING: Mesut Ozil’s car got attacked, Kolasinac jumped out and scared the robbers away pic.twitter.com/rHFtTynOTW
— indykaila News (@indykaila) July 25, 2019
Kolašinac je s bivšim nemačkim reprezentativcem bio u turskom restoranu u Severnom Londonu, a kada su napadnuti, Bosanski tenk je krenuo goloruk u obračun s naoružanim pljačkašima.
Potez bosanskog defanzivca je širom sveta označen kao herojski pa je tako i danas na naslovnim stranama skoro svih britanskih i svetskih medija.
Događaj je očekivano adekvatno propraćen na društvenim mrežama, a korisnici na Tviteru su se, osim divljenja, utrkivali u što duhovitijim fotografijama i videima kako bi prikazali Kolašinca u najboljem svetlu.
upcoming Marvel movie:#kolasinac pic.twitter.com/YZYkAFrMxQ
— oagaagn5 (@oagaagn5) July 26, 2019
Get you a man who fight for you the way Kolasinac fought for Ozil
Announce lifetime contract#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/39n7TSkyIZ
— 🇳🇬🇳🇬 ™Dat Edo Guy™ 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@GainWithDanny11) July 26, 2019
The two moped attackers when Kolasinac sees them in court: pic.twitter.com/b6RG6k7jN3
— a (@liIadiere) July 26, 2019
An incident took place in London today where Arsenal's Mesut Ozil was the victim of an attempted car-jacking.
Footage appears to show Sead Kolasinac fighting off attackers.
Arsenal comment: ”We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”pic.twitter.com/38Y2l4FJro
— Goal (@goal) July 25, 2019
Kolasinac single handedly united Arsenal fans for the first time in our history pic.twitter.com/9sMrLgaJPM
— IamMe (@Goku1696) July 25, 2019
Kolasinac when he walks in to training ground after backing Ozil against couple roadmans with knifes pic.twitter.com/UHebD5xqEO
— Freddie Barrett (@BarrettFreddie) July 25, 2019
Arsenal fans have hailed the brave actions of Kolasinac after he fought off knife-wielding thugs who attacked him and Ozil. #JustToonIt pic.twitter.com/QIAhGp596M
— Just Toon It (@JustToonIt_) July 26, 2019
Kolasinac when a winger tries to dribble past him next season pic.twitter.com/ylsLNbYZeg
— RTX (@_rotexy) July 25, 2019
Exclusive footage of Kolasinac when he returns to Arsenal's training session:: pic.twitter.com/Sw5LPlg7UX
— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) July 25, 2019
Footage of Sead Kolasinac helping out Ozil pic.twitter.com/fPUCUmloo5
— Big Sead (@Big_SeadK) July 25, 2019
This is how #kolasinac over powered the robbers pic.twitter.com/oyg0Ko6M2O
— Princess Allison (@ZaraofAfrica) July 25, 2019