Bosanski Hulk: Herojski potez Kolašinca hit na društvenim mrežama (foto, video)

Reprezentativac Bosne i Hercegovine Sead Kolašinac postao je pravi hit na društvenim mrežama nakon jučerašnjeg herojskog poteza u kojem je odbranio svog saigrača iz Arsenala Mesuta Ozila.

BREAKING: Mesut Ozil’s car got attacked, Kolasinac jumped out and scared the robbers away pic.twitter.com/rHFtTynOTW

Kolašinac je s bivšim nemačkim reprezentativcem bio u turskom restoranu u Severnom Londonu, a kada su napadnuti, Bosanski tenk je krenuo goloruk u obračun s naoružanim pljačkašima.

Potez bosanskog defanzivca je širom sveta označen kao herojski pa je tako i danas na naslovnim stranama skoro svih britanskih i svetskih medija.

Događaj je očekivano adekvatno propraćen na društvenim mrežama, a korisnici na Tviteru su se, osim divljenja, utrkivali u što duhovitijim fotografijama i videima kako bi prikazali Kolašinca u najboljem svetlu.

Get you a man who fight for you the way Kolasinac fought for Ozil

The two moped attackers when Kolasinac sees them in court: pic.twitter.com/b6RG6k7jN3

