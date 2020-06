Euforija u Hrvatskoj zbog Đokovića (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Djokovic has arrived in Zadar today and he was greeted by the beautiful weather!☀️ ⠀ Novak was welcomed at the airport in Zadar by the president of the Croatian Tennis Association, Nikolina Babić, who was our guest last weekend in Belgrade as well.🤗 ⠀ The tournament in Zadar will be officially opened this Friday at 5 pm! 🥎 ⠀ See you at Sport Center Visnjik! 💪🎾 ⠀ ⠀ **** ⠀ Đoković je danas stigao u Zadar i dočekalo ga je prelepo vreme!☀️ ⠀ Novaka je na aerodromu u Zadru dočekala predsednica Hrvatskog teniskog saveza Nikolina Babić, koja je bila naša gošća proteklog vikenda i u Beogradu.🤗 ⠀ Turnir u Zadru biće svečano otvoren ovog petka od 17 časova!🥎 ⠀ Vidimo se na @visnjik.hr teniskim terenima!💪🎾 ⠀ #AdriaTour #tennistournament #Zadar #soon #staytuned