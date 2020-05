Fudbaler pronađen živ četiri godine nakon što je navodno poginuo (foto)

Nemački Bild otkrio je neverovatnu prevaru – Hianik Kamba, bivši igrač Šalkea 04, odednom je oživeo.

Former Schalke player Hiannick Kamba who was reported dead in a car crash back in 2016 has been found alive and well in Germany.

What. 😳 pic.twitter.com/njzlbPJKqS

— 360Sources (@360Sources) May 5, 2020