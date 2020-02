„Gadi mi se tenis, igram ga samo zbog para“ (foto)

View this post on Instagram

ALEXANDER BUBLIK HAD A TOUGH BATTLE!! The kazakhstani won his semifinal match by beating the spaniard Marcel Granollers 7-6(7-5)/3-6/6-4 in 2 hours and 8 minutes. He will face the american John Isner in the final of the ATP 250 of Newport. #bublik #alexanderbublik #granollers #marcelgranollers #isner #johnisner #grass #atp250 #atp #newport #tennis #tennislover #tennisfan