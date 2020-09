NBA slavi Nikolu Jokića uz video o „srpskom veličanstvu“

Nikola Jokic: The Origin Story

THE JOKER! 🚨Nikola Jokić put up a triple-double (16 PTS, 22 REB & 13 AST) for the Nuggets in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals!Revisit the Joker’s origin story ahead of Nuggets/Lakers WCF Game 1 on Friday (9/18) at 9:00pm/et on TNT! #WholeNewGame

Gepostet von NBA am Mittwoch, 16. September 2020