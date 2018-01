Novak se sprema za turnir u Australiji, a Jelena uživa u Južnoj Americi!?

There is a magical place in Ecuador, they call it Vilcabamba – the valley of longevity. Everything about my journey there was incredible. I often browse through the photos and relive the memories 🤪 I’ve learned so much on that trip. I think the one thing I am most grateful for is that I’ve met some incredible people. Highlight of it is the family that took me in during my stay. We’ve spent days and days talking, walking, discovering new things….Cannot wait for more adventures! So so grateful! 🙏❤️ #ecuador #vilcabamba

A post shared by Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovicndf) on Jan 13, 2018 at 4:38am PST