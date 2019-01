Ovaj NBA rekord niko nikada neće srušiti (foto)

Džejms Harden sinoć je postao 5. igrač u istoriji NBA-a koji je u 20 utakmica zaredom prosečno ubacivao po više od 40 poena.

James Harden is averaging 41.2 points over his last 20 games, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to average 40 PPG over a 20-game span (h/t @EliasSports).

He still has a long way to catch Wilt Chamberlain… pic.twitter.com/EV3VW57c8b

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2019