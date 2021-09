Preminuo fudbaler koji je 39 godina proveo u komi (foto)

Bivši francuski fudbaler Žan Pjer Adams preminuo je danas u 73. godini, posle 39 godina provedenih u komi.

Former France and PSG defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died at the age of 73, after being in a coma for the past 39 years.

In 1982, Adams was administered a near-fatal dose of anaesthetic ahead of a routine knee operation and never regained consciousness.

RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ss5E4oRfGh

