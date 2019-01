Rezultat za istoriju: Jokić tek drugi košarkaš NBA kome je ovo uspelo (video)

Nikola Jokić u pobedi Denvera nad Klipersima od 121:100 ostvario je učinak za istoriju NBA-a.

Nikola Jokić is just the second player in NBA history to have 18+ points, 14+ rebounds and 10+ assists in 28 minutes or less. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/tmdLYY3zie

— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 11, 2019