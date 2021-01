Skandalozni detalji sukoba Ibrahimovića i Lukakua (video)

Svetska fudbalska javnost danas bruji o žestokoj raspravi između Zlatana Ibrahimovića i Romelua Lukakua.

Lukaku Knows that Zlatan likes to trash talk others and He wasn't having it.

Ibra was telling him to go and do his voodoo, Lukaku promised to shoot him on the head proper black man.

Lukaku would have beaten Ibrahimovic blue and black yesterday SHA! 😁pic.twitter.com/VOWpgEdZau

— Fat Koeman 🍔🍔 (@ultimate_kombo) January 27, 2021