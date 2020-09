Srbin piše NBA istoriju: Jokić tripl-dablom odveo Denver u finale Zapada (video)

Košarkaši Denver Nagetsa pobedili su Los Anđeles Kliperse 104:89 u odlučujućoj sedmoj utakmici polufinala Zapada, prenose sportski mediji.

Nikola Jokic tonight became the first player in NBA playoff history to record a 20+ rebound triple-double in a Game 7.

Entering tonight, no player had recorded a triple-double through three quarters of a Game 7 over the last 25 years. pic.twitter.com/uzMFnfB6LK

— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) September 16, 2020