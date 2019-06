O, ne! „Najteže lansiranje u istoriji“ završilo se eksplozijom (video)

Kompanija „Spejs eks“ lansirala je novu raketu u svemir, ali je tom prilikom eksplodirao centralni buster rakete i srušio se u more.

Falcon Heavy Center core curse continues… It looks to me like it full blown took off sideways… which MIGHT mean one of the outer engines could have shut down early and then pitched it over sideways… is that correct @elonmusk ? Next time!!! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/pW16Wuw3wQ

— Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) June 25, 2019