Bivša biciklistkinja dominira na Instagramu, jedna od najlepših (foto)

Lucia Javorčekova je slovačka biciklistkinja, bila  je prvak države 2018. godine. Ubrzo je odustala od toga i odlučila iskoristiti svoju sportsku liniju za manekenstvo, na radost mnogih fanova…

Veoma brzo je eksplodirao i njen profil, pa je danas prati oko 1,6 miliona fanova.

Danas je jedna od najlepših žena na svetu, a svoje fanove svakodnevno obaveštava o svojim aktivnostima. Naravno sa što manje odeće na sebi…

