Bivša biciklistkinja dominira na Instagramu, jedna od najlepših (foto)
Lucia Javorčekova je slovačka biciklistkinja, bila je prvak države 2018. godine. Ubrzo je odustala od toga i odlučila iskoristiti svoju sportsku liniju za manekenstvo, na radost mnogih fanova…
Veoma brzo je eksplodirao i njen profil, pa je danas prati oko 1,6 miliona fanova.
Danas je jedna od najlepših žena na svetu, a svoje fanove svakodnevno obaveštava o svojim aktivnostima. Naravno sa što manje odeće na sebi…
It takes 30 years to look this good 😛 I never felt better in my skin, I finally starting to feel comfortable with who I am. Believe me, I was struggling so much and still, it need some work, I am so hard on myself. But I think there is nothing more rare, nothing more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself, comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty. Do you agree?🤍 Big thanks belongs to @kris__the__great for healing my broken pieces, showing me my worth, showing me the way to know and love my body. Love you. Have an amazing day all 🤍 @hideoutsuites
