Ceo svet brujao o njenoj težini: Smršala je i izgleda bolje nego ikad (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Dubai is honestly one of the best destinations! Between the cultural activities, the food and the shopping – it’s really hard not to fall in love y’all. The Dubai Mall is the world’s largest shopping mall! So if you find yourself in Dubai during the winter, make sure to check out the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) opening today through Feb. 2nd! (Link in bio) #MyDSF #VisitDubai #myDubai @DSFSocial @visit.dubai @myDubai