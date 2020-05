Donatelina jeziva transformacija: Od lepotice do voštane lutke (foto, video)

View this post on Instagram

Here I am with my brother Gianni in New York, attending the #MetGala, it was May 1993. Gianni that night was my stylist. I couldn’t give my opinion on one thing. He chose my clothes, my hair, my makeup and my jewelry. I didn’t have a say in ANYTHING! The bondage top, the leather skirt and tall black boots with gold chains were all from our fall 92 collection, entitled “Miss S&M”! 💋💋