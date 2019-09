Manekenka tuži slavnog glumca za 60 miliona dolara – tajno je snimao (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Another #KevinHart scandal emerges and this is a continuation from the cheating scandal of 2017 which led to Hart publicly apologizing to his new wife #EnikoParrish for his infidelities. Now #montiasabbag is now suing yet again, stating that Hart was in on the recording with #JTJackson for publicity. Jackson was later charged with 2 counts of extortion relating to alleged efforts to get money out of Hart to keep the tape under wraps. Jackson denied ever extorting the comedian. Now, receipts have came back on #montiasabbag who originally stated she was not looking for money from #KevinHart.