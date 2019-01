Ova glumica oživeće najpoznatiju lutku na filmu (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Barbie maker Mattel and movie studio Warner Bros have announced they're partnering up to create a live-action Barbie film starring Australian actor Margot Robbie. Margot will also serve as a producer on the project. The big question now is "Who will play Ken?" We may be waiting awhile as no release date has been set, but the movie is expected to hit cinemas in 2020.