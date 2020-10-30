Pevačica se skinula do gole kože i pokazala kako izgleda psorijaza (foto)
Pevačica Lien Limes Cibrijan, odlučila je da podeli sa fanovima kako izgleda bolest sa kojom se već duže vreme bori. Reč je o psorijaza.
View this post on Instagram
So much of my journey, both personally and within my creations, my new chant record and podcast coming out soon, has been excavating pieces that I’ve been hiding and bringing them to the light. It’s been and still is a journey of allowing them out and welcoming and reintegrating those fragments back into wholeness. Music has been my gift, and why I’m here. But I want to give a voice to these other pieces of me. And I want to give a voice to what so many other people are going through. This is finally my time to be unabashedly honest about what psoriasis is and what it looks like. You know when you say something you’ve been holding in for so long, and it’s such a sigh of relief? That's what these photos are to me. I needed this. My whole body—my mind, my spirit—needed this desperately. With today being World Psoriasis Day, I thought this would be the perfect time to share my story with @glamourmag, head to the link in my bio/ stories to read my full essay 💕 #worldpsoriasisday #psoriasis #psoriasisawareness #glamourmag #whatilivewith
Kako bi njena reč imala veću težinu, pevačica je podelila i fotografiju potpuno nage sebe sa promenama na koži.
“Moje putovanje u privatnom i kreativnom smislu, moja nova pesma i podkast koji uskoro izlazi, iskopali su deo mene, koji više ne želim kriti. Ovo je bilo i još uvek je, putovanje koje dopušta tim fragmentima da čine celinu. Muzika je moj dar i zbog nje sam ovde. Sad želim dati glas i tim drugim delovima mene. Želim dati glas tolikim ljudima koji prolaze kroz isto. Konačno je došlo vreme da budem iskrena o tome šta je psorijaza i kako izgleda”, napisala je 38-godišnja pevačica na svom Instagram profilu povodom Svetskog dana psorijaze.
Pratite Krstaricu i preko mobilne aplikacije za Android i iPhone.