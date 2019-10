Preminuo slavni holivudski glumac, zvezda serije „Brejking Bed“

Robert Forster, glumac nominovan za Oskara, i zvezda serije „Brejking Bed“, preminuo je u 78. godini.

I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. pic.twitter.com/HtunD0Fx6g

— Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 12, 2019