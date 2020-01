Proglašeni pobednici Zlatnih globusa: Ovo su najbolji glumci, filmovi… (foto, video)

View this post on Instagram

Taking responsibility for one’s actions is not as easy as blaming abstract corporate bodies and industries for an issue that we, as individual consumers, have more control over than anyone else. We deeply appreciate Joaquin Phoenix using his platform to speak for the animals, for climate change, and for our friends in Australia, who are experiencing one of the greatest climate disasters in history. May more people be so bold to speak the truth. May even more people have the conviction to make a change for others.