Slavna lepotica u toplesu pristala da se uda za košarkaša (foto)

View this post on Instagram

I’m a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn’t touch my phone for 5 days and I don’t have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life! @stickity13 surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed 💍 And I couldn’t be happier! We are getting married guys 👰💍😍💃🏽