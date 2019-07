Slavni pevač uhapšen: Osumnjičen za stravična zlodela

View this post on Instagram

Singer R Kelly was arrested in Chicago on Thursday after he was indicted by a grand jury on 13 federal counts, including sex crimes. "The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice," a US Attorney's office spokesman said.⁠ ⁠ Click the link in bio for the full story.⁠ ⁠ Photo by Reuters / Kamil Krzaczynski⁠ ⁠ #rkelly #singer #musician #music #soul #arrest #crime #chicago #sex