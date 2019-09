Srbi su ovu lepoticu obožavali: Bila je seks bomba, danas je neprepoznatljiva (foto)

View this post on Instagram

. "u can learn to shot u can learn to fight but there's no weapon as powerful as your femininity." La femme Nikita. Josephine. love & obay. i love films with strong female characters and this is my favorite serial when i was a kid. #nikita #lafemmenikita #nikita1997 #petawilson #petawilsonlafemmenikita #petawilson1997 #strongfemalecharacters #michaelandnikita #roydupis #albertawatson #eugenerobertglazer #donfranks #matthewferguson #loveandobay #backto97 #series97 #tvseries #dramaticseries #nostalgia #remembering #usanetwork #ctvtelevisionnetwork #lucbesson #lucbessonmovie