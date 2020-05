Teška životna priča glumca za kojim su sve žene ludele (foto)

View this post on Instagram

It’s been a lifetime in the making and I’m finally able to lift the veil on one of my most personal projects. I will be publishing my memoir I’mYour Huckleberry with @simonbooks ! Yes, it’s quite a story and the first thing I can tell you about it is that its got an official release date – April 21, 2020. Find out more about the book and preorder your copy here: http://bit.ly/361QBPH